Community took brave Cameron Truesdale to their hearts

The Cure4Cam fundraising campaign will leave a lasting legacy for the treatment of children’s brain tumours.

For while Waringstown youngster Cameron Truesdale lost his battle against the illness, the determination of his parents and family has raised the profile of the condition and the need to work on methods for its treatment.

Cameron (13) lost his battle for life yesterday (Wednesday).

Over the past 20-months the family’s campaign has touched the hearts of people across Northern Ireland and further afield - raising in excess of £100,000 for the treatment Cameron received in Monterey, Mexico.

Among the earlier fundraisers were a band parade in Banbridge and an Irish League Legends match held last November.

Shamrock Park in Portadown played host to an Irish League Legends side who took on a youthful Cure4Cam XI on November 3.

Cameron from Waringstown, near Lurgan, Co Armagh, was diagnosed with an inoperable Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma also known as ‘DIPG’ which is the second most common type of primary, high grade brain tumour in children.

Unfortunately with no other treatment available Cameron’s family found a promising clinical trial in Mexico they had hoped and prayed could save his life. Unfortunately this trial was not funded by the NHS so the family set about raising £300,000 to secure ten treatments.

The football match was the idea of David Watson who is a friend of Cameron’s father Hammy.

A second major fundraiser was the Star Ball held at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, in December last year.

The gala dinner featured special guest Flash Harry with a three course meal, auction and raffle,

The event proved a major success with support from across the country.

In March this year, as brave Cameron prepared for his ninth treatment to tackle his brain tumour, the fundraiser was given a boost in a marathon setting off from his school - Brownlow Integrated College (who have provided the family with fantastic support throughout Cameron’s illness).

His dad Hammy joined fundraiser John Hammond on a marathon run around Craigavon Lakes.

John, from The Wirral in England, took part in four marathons in four days across three countries to raise money to support the treatment for six children who have the DIPG brain tumour.

Hammy managed an epic 18 miles - having never attempted a marathon in his life - on a wet and blustery Thursday morning, joined on part of the route by staff and pupils from Brownlow Integrated College along with other supporters.

Those events were only some of the highlights of a concerted community effort to support the family with head shaves, sponsored walks, quizzes, bake sales and numerous other events organised to support the cause.