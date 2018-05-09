Community arts ‘garden’ in full bloom

A new stream of blue flows through the sculpture garden at Banbridge’s F.E. McWilliam Gallery as the Flax Flower, Community Arts Project, has come to completion.

Instigated by the Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio and supported by an Arts

Project Grant from the Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, over 200 blue ceramic flowers will bloom enduringly in the sculpture garden until October 2018.

The Flax Flower Community Arts project was inspired by the large scale, poppy installation

at the Ulster Museum in the Autumn of 2017 and by the forthcoming Linen Biennale which is to take place between 2018 to 2020.

The flax flowers were made by members of Magnet Women’s Group, Armagh Floral Art Society, Ballievey Women’s Institute, Armagh University of the Third Age, Laurencetown Tender Loving Care Group, Fourtowns Women’s Institute, Aghaderg Circle of Friends and Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club.

Each group attended two workshops with Trevor Woods in his Mount Ida Studio to make and glaze their flowers.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson planted the last remaining ceramic flowers to complete the sculpture, at an unveiling ceremony.

The Friends of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio aim to support the Gallery through events and projects.

Members of the society also enjoy an annual programme of talks and visits to arts related venues.

Full information from the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio on 028 4062 3322.