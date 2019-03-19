Loughbrickland and Scarva Presbyterian Churches invite the community to their coffee morning and craft fair in aid of Project Romania.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 30 from 10am to 1pm in Loughbrickland Presbyterian Church Hall.

There will be the usual stalls from local businesses including Country Beauty, Rathfriland plus baked delights, soaps and lotions, vintage jewellery, bags, Scentsy Candle, knitted items, homemade cards, paper crafts and lots more for all budgets and tastes.

Refreshments will also be available including scones and pancakes donated by Rosehip, Banbridge. So why not come along and bring a friend?