There was lots to celebrate on Children’s Day at Banbridge Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church, when the service was led by the Sunday School.

The children all did extremely well in the annual Denominational Sunday School Competition, and prizes were awarded along with attendance certificates and the annual cups.

The Rev Norman Hutton presents the Cup for Best Bible Knowledge to Abbie Richardson.

In the competitions, there were three prizes for Luke Hansen; three for Natalie Forsythe; two for Heidi Hansen; two for Noah Hansen; one for Tom Hutton; one for Alyssa Shaw, and a prize for a joint entries by Ellen Forsythe and Caitlin Shaw. Ellen and Caitlin also picked up the Millennium Cup for Most Original Entry – a collage of Samson in the Temple.

The Rev Norman Hutton presented the annual cups. The Cup for Best Attendance was awarded to Heidi Hansen for the third consecutive year, and Abbie Richardson was presented with the Cup for Best Bible Knowledge.

The congregation was welcomed by Ruby Bushby, who read the opening sentences before Mr Hutton dedicated 60 new copies of ‘Mission Praise’ which will be used every Sunday alongside the church’s original hymnbooks.

Alyssa Shaw and Sarah Forsythe led prayers, a lesson was read by Mia Richardson and Erin McCloskey, and the Sunday School Choir gave a rousing rendition of ‘My Lighthouse.’

Mrs Doris Hutton presents the Millennium Cup for most original entry in the Sunday School Competitions to Caitlin Shaw and Ellen Forsythe.

A reading from St Luke’s Gospel by Noah Hansen and Matthew Little was followed by prayers read by Ellen Forsythe, and a poem about creation read by Heidi Hansen and Caitlin Shaw.

Before the prizes were presented by Mrs Doris Hutton, the Sunday School told the story of creation.

During the Offering, Ellen Forsythe played the organ, and the Offertory Prayer was read by Abbie Richardson.

The Sunday School Choir again showed its talents singing ‘The Rainbow in the Sky,’ before the service ended with the Benediction by Sarah Forsythe and Ruby Bushby.

The Rev Norman Hutton presents the Cup for Best Attendance to Heidi Hansen.

Mr Hutton thanked Sunday School Superintendent Mrs Carol McAlister and her helpers Sharon Hansen, Alison McCloskey and Karen Richardson for their hard work throughout the year.

Sunday School has now finished for the summer break, but will be back in September.