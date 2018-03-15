Children’s art events at FE McWilliam

The FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Banbridge, is laying on a host of activities for younger artists during Easter.

The fun starts on Wednesday 4 April when Rachel Fitzpatrick will show 5 – 7 year olds how to create their own mini menagerie of creative creatures with a fantastic farm themed workshop from 10am – 12pm.

From 2pm – 4pm older artists aged 8 – 12 years can get to grips with the ancient art of origami paper folding and design a dazzling collection of daffodil pinwheels, farm whirlybirds or 3D chicks.

On Thursday 5 April from 10am – 12pm, artist Ann Feely will inspire young children aged 5 – 7 years to make a creative, colourful Easter Egg Garland.

Focussing on design, pattern and colour this workshop will show children how to work with a variety of materials and learn the techniques of threading. The creativity continues in the afternoon from 2pm – 4pm when 8 – 12 years olds can let their artistic abilities grow by making a unique Enchanted Easter Tree using real branches and twigs.

This intriguing workshop will also encourage children to explore their imagination and develop their inventiveness with natural materials.

On Friday 6 April arts facilitator Star Jumps will be going potty with a Creative Clay workshop. Inspired by the current exhibition, Mark Shields: The Inaccessible Land, participants will have the opportunity express themselves through the creation of an unconventional colourful clay sculpture. Workshops for children aged 5 – 7 years will run from 10am – 12pm and 8 – 12 years from 2pm – 4pm.

The cost of each workshop is £8 per child and all materials will be provided.

Details on all activities and exhibitions can be found at www.femcwilliam.com or www.facebook.com/femcwilliamgallery