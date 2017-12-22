Child was being carried on front passenger’s knee

When a car passed police they saw that a young child was sitting on the knee of a front seat passenger, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Jonathan Dowey (26), whose address was given to the court as Banbridge Road, Lurgan, admitted carrying a child under 14 who was not wearing a seat belt.

The court heard that on August 5 this year the defendant was driving on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown, and police noted there was a young child on the knee of the front seat passenger.

There was a seat belt around both of them.

Dowey told police that the child had been acting up and would not sit in the child seat in the rear of the vehicle.

A solicitor representing Dowey said his two-year-old daughter was sitting on her 14-year-old cousin’s knee.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it was ‘absolutely insane’ to drive with a small child in the front.

He imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months and three penalty points.