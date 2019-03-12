Charlie and Tom scoop Acrobatic Gymnastics titles

New-Bridge College pupils Charlie Lennon and Tom McSherry (8BY) competed in the NI Schools Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship recently. The Loughbrickland pupils achieved gold medals in the under 14 pairs floor competition. Charlie competed individually in the U14 tumbling completion and achieved gold in this category also.

Charlie and Tom proudly hold the title of Northern Ireland Champions and said they were delighted to have done so well in the competition. Also pictured Mrs Anderson congratulated them on their success: “I’m so proud of the boy’s achievements.”