Charity day for hospice at The Mill indoor combat games centre

Local ‘weekend warriors’ are getting set to do their bit for the hospice with a charity event taking place at ‘The Mill’ in Portadown on Sunday (June 3).

The Mill indoor combat centre will be hosting an all day airsoft shoot to support local man Tristan Hanson’s fundraising drive for the charity.

Airsoft, for those who haven’t tried it, is in essence like the Call of Duty computer game in real life with players using low powered non-lethal BB guns to shoot at each other in a combat game.

As one veteran player describes it ‘it’s a bunch of grown men running about with a toy guns playing soldier’. It attracts players from age 11 to those approaching pension age - and over.

Gates for Sunday’s shoot open at 10am and it runs till 5pm, and with equipment rentals available on the day it could be the ideal opportunity for those who haven’t tried the sport before to give it a go. All you need is some sturdy footwear and a sense of humour!

Tristan is planning a 13,000 foot parachute jump to help boost the hospice funds and the event at The Mill will be helping him along with £5 for every player who takes part donated on the day.

The Mill has hosted one shoot for the charity already - it took place on Wednesday and was a popular draw for players old and new.

Donation boxes will also be available on Sunday and a raffle will be held.

A barbecue will also be provided for hungry warriors.

Rentals are still available for anyone wishing to take part, for more details visit The Mill’s Facebook page or call 07960 355542.

Raffle prizes include:

1st prize - Brand new airsoft rifle (worth £120)

2nd prize - £50 Voucher for The Mill

3rd prize - two bags of BBs

All tickets will be £5 for one or £10 for three.

All proceeds from the raffle go to the hospice.