Chance to bring the world into Banbridge classes

Banbridge schools can bring the world into their classrooms this term by joining the Global Learning Programme (GLP).

And, Bridge Integrated Primary School is one of the first schools in Northern Ireland to receive a Level 2 Global Learning Certificate in recognition of its fantastic progress on the programme.

Teacher Tanya Davis coordinates global learning within the school. She has created a comprehensive global learning folder packed full of ideas for other teachers to use. Each term, the school aims to add a strong global element to at least one curriculum topic per year group.

The school also holds assemblies led by pupils on global issues and joins the World’s Largest Lesson every year. This is a special lesson held annually in September to raise awareness of the Global Goals agreed by UN member states in 2015. Tanya said: “Learning about the world and about diversity helps pupils become empathetic and very understanding of other people. It also encourages learners to freely discuss things that are happening around the globe with their teachers and with each other.” To find out more www.globallearningni.com