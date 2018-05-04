Celebration of street entertainment back for fifteenth year

BuskFest will return to the streets of Banbridge on Saturday, June 23 from 1pm – 6pm.

The town will be buzzing when a multitude of musicians, singers, bands, solo artists and street performers from across the globe take to the streets to compete for a portion of the £3,000 prize pot.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s competition, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sam Nicholson said: “Now in it’s 15th year this annual celebration of street entertainment continues to grow and put Banbridge firmly on the musical map. BuskFest is an excellent opportunity for musicians from near and far to showcase their talents and is a great day out for all the family to enjoy.”

BBC Radio Ulster presenter and BuskFest judge and compere Ralph McLean added: “I’m thrilled BuskFest is turning 15. It’s still the biggest and the best celebration of busking talent on this island. Every year I’m left speechless at the sheer range of musical talent.”

The competition will take place in the town centre from 1pm – 4.30pm when participants will compete in a number of categories including Best Individual, Best Band, Best Junior, Best Performance, Spirit of BuskFest and Overall Winner.

The prizegiving will be held in Solitude Park from 4.30pm – 6pm.

For more information and online registrations click on www.buskfest.com