Libraries NI, in partnership with the Ulster Scots Agency, invites local people to celebrate Burns Night, in Dromore Library on Tuesday January 30, from 6:30pm until 7:45pm.

Libraries NI staff are encouraging customers from Dromore to join with people from around the globe to celebrate and mark the life and works of the poet Robert Burns.

Come along and experience a night of culture and history with expert knowledge from Laura Spence from Stone Circle Consultancy. There will also be a piper from Gransha Pipe band and dancing from the Closkelt Highland dancers.

This event promises to be an enjoyable evening with storytelling, dance and music.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free. Contact the library to book a place.

For further information, contact Dromore Library on telephone 028 9269 2280 or email dromore.library@librariesni.org.uk

For details of all events in libraries, go to the Libraries NI website www.librariesni.org.uk