Caught out on test drive of a vehicle he was considering buying

When he took a vehicle he was thinking of buying for a drive a 55-year-old man did not realise it had no vehicle test certificate.

Oliver Joseph Fox, Derrylee Road, Maghery, was fined £60 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without a test certificate.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 22 this year police saw the defendant drive into Portadown train station.

Checks showed that the test certificate had expired on August 15.

Fox told them that he was not the owner of the vehicle.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had taken it out on a short drive with a view to purchasing it and should have checked.