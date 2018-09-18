Careers Fair was a first class event

Pupils and parents of Banbridge Academy thoroughly enjoyed meeting representatives from a wide range of educational and employment sectors during the School’s recent Careers Fair.

It was a great event which afforded parents the opportunity to be actively involved in this important aspect of their child’s education and future.

Throughout the day there was a range of exhibitors in the Sports Hall and a number of seminars delivered by representatives from the institutions/professions present at the event giving pupils the opportunity to research a variety of career pathways in more detail as well as ask questions and get first hand experience and advice.

In light of the significant competition for both employment and university/Further Education places, it is essential that local young people consider their career pathway carefully and that they make informed choices along the way.

Mr McLoughlin, Headmaster, thanked the employers, universities and other exhibitors for helping the Academy pupils as they research their career pathways.

He further thanked his colleagues and in particular the Careers team – Mrs Gilpin, Miss Cosgrove and Mrs McCullough for all of their efforts in hosting such a worthwhile event for the Academy pupils and other schools in our community.