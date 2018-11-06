Cancer Focus’s urgent call for new members

The Dromore Cancer Focus Northern Ireland group, which has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charity, are ready to hang up their fundraising hats.

They would love the group to continue its good work for local cancer patients and their families - but urgently need new members if that is to happen.

The group, which was set up almost 50 years ago, is looking for new people to join and revitalise the group to help continue its vital fundraising for cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

Current members recently made their final generous cheque presentation to Cancer Focus NI for £7,500.

Group secretary Maureen Mackey, who has been a member from the earliest days, said: “Joining appealed to me because of the practical help the charity gives to people in our own community who need it.

“Cancer Focus NI has a wide range of services including counselling, family support for children whose mum or dad has cancer, bra-fitting for women who’ve had breast surgery, art therapy and a driving service to take patients to hospital appointments.

“The charity also does a huge amount of cancer prevention work in schools, community venues and workplaces including a stop smoking service, and advocates at Stormont for better health policies. Cancer Focus NI led the successful campaign for equal access to cancer drugs. As a result, patients here can now have the same access as patients in the rest of the UK. It also funds important research into breast cancer at Queen’s University Belfast.”

Maureen added: “In the almost 50 years I have been a member we have raised over tens of thousands of pounds for local people affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“We, as a group, would like to thank the people of Dromore and surrounding areas for their support over the years. Cancer Focus NI would not have been able to carry out their important work without the support of people in our community.

“It would be very sad to have to fold the group and we would dearly love to hand the mantle over to a new team who would continue our endeavours and help make a real difference to people going through one of the toughest times in their lives.”

Community Fundraising Officer with Cancer Focus NI, Barbara Long, added: “We are thrilled with the huge amount raised by the group.

“We want to say a heartfelt thanks to past and present members and also to the local community who supported them so amazingly.

“If anyone is interested in helping to keep the group going, we’d love to hear from you. You can reach me on 028 9066 3281.”

Remember most of the charity’s work is funded through donations and fundraising so they really can’t do it without community support.

Anyone who is concerned about cancer can call the Cancer Focus NI help and support NurseLine anytime on 0800 783 3339 and speak to one of their specialist nurse.

For more information on the work of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland please go to https://cancerfocusni.org/