Can you help to find Murdo’s ‘Irish-side’ from Banbridge?

Murdo Duncan from Stranraer but presently living in Morocco is appealing for information about his ‘Irish side’ and has sent a picture of Banbridge hockey team who won the Irish Junior Cup in 1929.

“Perhaps I should add the the father (my grandfather) was Samuel Preston and married to Sarah Ann Colgan from Derryscallop. His father was also Samuel who died in 1911 and was married to Charlotte Jane Bright of Banbridge. That way perhaps the Brights will answer as we don’t have a photo of our great-grandmother. Many thanks indeed for everyone’s help.”

Anyone with information contact mcpduncan@yahoo.fr