Can you help a history project?

Did you ever work in the old Mayfair manufacturing company in Portadown? If so, then Mayfair Business Centre would like to hear from you.

The present day Mayfair Business Centre is inviting former workers who were employed at the sewing factory to discuss their memories and experiences of working there. This unique history project is being supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council as part of the PEACE IV Shared Spaces and Services programme.

Ursula Kearns from Mayfair Business Centre said: “We are really keen to speak to any women and men who worked in the factory during the 1960s and 1970s, including those who were made redundant when the factory closed. We want to hear and collect their experiences and memories and we want those stories to be recorded and shared. The intention would be for the former workers to meet together on a regular basis over coming months. It will be informal and will be a chance for old friends and acquaintances to meet up. We intend that the project will be led by those taking part, so we expect that it will touch upon other work-places as well as people’s social lives. It’s also intended that the project will result in a permanent exhibition within Mayfair.”

Interested? Contact Ursula Kearns at Mayfair on 028 38 391666 or ursula@mayfairbusinesscentre.com