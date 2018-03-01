Calls for Bishop of Dromore to resign over handling of abuse scandal

Victims of a paedophile priest accused of abusing at least a dozen people have called on the Bishop of Dromore Dr John McAreavey to resign.

Fr Malachy Finnegan was employed at St Colman’s College in Newry from 1967 to 1987, including a period from 1976 as school president. At least 12 allegations of abuse have been made against him.

One of those calling for Bishop McAreavey to resign, Sean Faloon, who was abused by Fr Finnegan for eight years in the parish of Clonduff in Hilltown, said: “He has to resign. He has to.”

Victims such as Mr Faloon made the call for him to stand down over the way they claim knowledge of Fr Finnegan’s paedophilia was handled.

In a statement issued last month, the Bishop said that the first allegation “came to light” in 1994, the second in 1998, with a further 10 being made after Fr Finnegan’s death in 2002.

A spokesperson for the PSNI, meanwhile, said that “from enquiries made in respect of computer systems and files, it would appear the Catholic Church referred the allegations to PSNI in 2006”, some 12 years after Bishop McAreavey said the allegations first “came to light”.

Much of the revelations about the child sex abuse by Fr Finnegan and the subsequent handling of the allegations by the Catholic Church have become public following an investigation by the BBC Spotlight programme.

Spotlight reporter Mandy McAuley has now revealed that Bishop McAreavey said Mass in 2000 alongside Fr Finnegan at St John the Evangelist Church in Hilltown, despite having been aware of the allegations against the predatory priest.

In last month’s statement, Bishop McAreavey expressed “regret” at having said funeral mass for Fr Finnegan in 2002.

“Malachy Finnegan has devastated families, including his own, and his former colleagues also feel betrayed by his behaviour. I apologise unreservedly to the victims and their families for his actions,” he said.

Appearing on the Nolan Live television programme on Wednesday evening, abuse victim Sean Faloon said that by saying Mass alongside Fr Finnegan, the Bishop had “glorified” the paedophile priest.

He added: “I’m not calling for him to resign — I’m telling him he’s not fit to be in the position that he’s in. He has to resign.”

Another abuse victim, Paul Gilmore, said: “He has to resign. If he’s got a scrap of decency he has to quit.”

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has called for Secretary of State Karen Bradley to set up a public inquiry into clerical child sex abuse in Northern Ireland following the revelations of abuse by Fr Finnegan.

The News Letter asked the Diocese of Dromore to respond to the calls for the Bishop to resign. No response had been received at the time of publication.