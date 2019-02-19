Calling all budding young filmmakers

Cinemagic, with support from Hagan Homes and Arts & Business Northern Ireland will give 24 young people from Northern Ireland, aged 16-18, the chance to produce two short films in March and May this year as part of a new programme to develop film-making skills.

Cinemagic and Hagan Homes have been working in partnership over the last twelve months and this is the next phase of the collaboration which also will unite the world of the creative industries with the business world.

Young participants will work with the Cinemagic team on all stages of the production from script to directing and sound/lighting and editing. The theme of the films will be ‘Home’ and filming will take place at two Hagan Homes owned developments in Belfast and Antrim.

Laura McCurdy, Project Executive, Cinemagic said: “With thanks to Hagan Homes and Arts & Business Northern Ireland’s Investment Programme, Cinemagic is able to offer a hands-on learning experience for teenagers who are interested in working in film production. The participants will develop new skills in filmmaking but also key skills in communication, team work, working to a deadline and working within budgets, all of which will contribute to personal development and employability skills.”

James Hagan, Chair and Founder of Hagan Homes, Northern Ireland’s largest homebuilder, said: “As a local home-grown business that is committed to building affordable, quality, stylish homes, we are thrilled to continue our support of Cinemagic. This exciting new project will be filmed in the show homes at our Seventy Six South development in South Belfast and in Ballyveigh, Antrim - we are really looking forward to being part of it.”

Marcella Walsh, Arts Programme Co-ordinator Arts & Business Northern Ireland commented: “To celebrate Hagan Homes and Cinemagic both reaching their 30th anniversary of operation, Arts and Business NI, through the Investment Programme, are delighted to support the ‘Home’ project and creation of short films by 16-18 year olds.

“The young people will have the opportunity to further their knowledge of the film making process and receive invaluable first-hand experience creating and developing their skills, to produce two short films.

“Alongside encouraging the teenagers’ continuing development in the film industry and showcasing Hagan Homes, the collaborative project also enables Hagan Homes to utilise the arts in a new way to support business objectives.

“We are excited to see the final films and wish the budding film-makers every success in the project.”

To register for the filmmaking project email laura@cinemagic.org.uk by February 27.