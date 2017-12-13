Call for entries to Road Safety Quiz Craigavon heat

Primary Schools across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area are being invited to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz.

The local heat takes place at the Craigavon Civic Centre on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 (10am to

11.30am). Two teams from each region will progress to the NI final which will be held in February.

The quiz, which is for P7 pupils, is organised by Road Safe NI, which is a leading road safety charity, to promote awareness with primary school children.

The event is once again sponsored by leading accident management firm CRASH Services and supported by a number of partner agencies like local councils and the emergency services.

The table quiz format will cover both road safety and general knowledge. The quiz will consist of seven rounds of 8 questions plus and extra round on road signs. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third placed teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate. Each school can send a team of four pupils from Primary 7.

To obtain an entry form for your school, please email info@roadsafeni.com.