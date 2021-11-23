Call for 20mph temporary speed limits at integrated primary school
Alliance Upper Bann representative, Councillor Eóin Tennyson, has said Bridge Integrated Primary School, Ballydown Primary School and many other local schools should be included in the Department for Infrastructure’s 20mph temporary speed limit scheme.
“This is an important step forward to make our roads safer, and I’m particularly delighted that St Patrick’s College, Banbridge is to benefit.
“However, many other local schools have been campaigning vigorously for road safety improvements.
“Pupils, parents and teachers at Bridge Integrated Primary School and Ballydown Primary School have been calling for inclusion in the scheme since its inception, but have so far been overlooked.”
Mr Tennyson added: “It is absolutely vital that these schools are including in any future rollout of the scheme. We will continue to lobby the department to this end.”
Mr Tennyson concluded: “In fact, it may even make sense to expand the scheme to all primary schools at certain times during the school day.”