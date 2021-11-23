Call for 20mph temporary speed limits at integrated primary school

Alliance Upper Bann representative, Councillor Eóin Tennyson

“This is an important step forward to make our roads safer, and I’m particularly delighted that St Patrick’s College, Banbridge is to benefit.

“However, many other local schools have been campaigning vigorously for road safety improvements.

“Pupils, parents and teachers at Bridge Integrated Primary School and Ballydown Primary School have been calling for inclusion in the scheme since its inception, but have so far been overlooked.”

Mr Tennyson added: “It is absolutely vital that these schools are including in any future rollout of the scheme. We will continue to lobby the department to this end.”