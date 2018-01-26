Work begins on new Rushmere restaurants

Work has begun at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon on what is believed to be two new restaurants.

It is understood popular restaurant chains Nandos and Five Guys are to take up residence when the extension is finished.

Work started this week and it is thought around 50 jobs have been generated during its construction.

Nando’s is an international casual dining restaurant chain originating in South Africa. Founded in 1987, Nando’s operates about 1,000 outlets in 30 countries.

Nando’s specializes in Portuguese style chicken dishes with various peri-peri marinades.

When the planning application was sought by Rushmere, it was estimated that around 80 new jobs could be created when the restaurants open.

Five Guys is a fast-food chain with made-to-order burgers, fries and hot dogs, plus free peanuts while you wait.

A source close to Rushmere said it is thought the work would be finished in the summer and after the two restaurants are fitted out, it could be Autumn when they open.

It is good news for Rushmere after the decision by Easons to pull out of the shopping centre after several decades as an anchor client.

A spokesperson for Eason said last week: “The decision to close the stores in Newry and Craigavon was made following unsuccessful attempts to secure terms on the stores leases.

Rushmere were asked for a comment on the building work but none was forthcoming at the time of publishing.

However manager Martin Walsh has previously said he is delighted to have secured consent for the new restaurants.