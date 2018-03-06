Toys R Us Sprucefield commences ‘everything must go’ closing down sale

Toys R Us at Sprucefield has confirmed that an extensive closing down sale is now under way, featuring discounts of up to 25 per cent throughout the store, including the Babies R Us range.

With the company having gone into administration last week, everything in the store has been reduced and has to go, including new stock arriving this week as warehouses are cleared.

A spokesperson for Toys R Us advised shoppers to take advantage of the discounts as soon as possible.

“You can find great discounts across all ranges, including some of the biggest toy brands, and stock levels are high, so there is plenty of choice. Customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible, as weekend sales in other stores across the country indicate that some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast,” they said.

“New and expectant parents will find the Babies R Us clearance sale particularly useful as all of the large items that can usually be an expensive purchase are discounted, including cots, car seats and pushchairs.

“Gift cards will be honoured until Sunday 11th March, so be sure to grab your chance to get more toys for your money while such great discounts are available.

“Deposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will be honoured, provided that the outstanding balance is paid, and the goods are collected by 11th March 2018. Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided these are also completed by 11th March 2018.

“We are happy to exchange goods that are unopened, in a resalable condition and have a valid proof of purchase. Exchanges can only be made whilst the stores remain open and therefore if you have an item that you wish to exchange, we would encourage you to do so as soon as possible before Sunday 11th March 2018. The company can no longer accept returns for refunds. This does not affect Customers’ Statutory Rights with regards to faulty merchandise.”

A spokesman for the local store added: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25 per cent on shelf price. If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone.”

Toys R Us has confirmed that the Sprucefield store will continue to trade until further notice.

Asked how many jobs will be lost when the store closes, a spokesperson for the retailer said: “As an official closing date has not been confirmed, we have no sight of redundancy numbers at this stage. This information will become available as we progress through the weeks.”