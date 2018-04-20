Town centre to get £1.1m facelift

A major facelift planned for Dromore town centre has moved a step closer with the appointment of a contractor to carry out a new public realm scheme.

Coleraine-based GM Design Associates Ltd has been tasked with developing the ambitious £1.1m project from initial concept design to final completion.

According to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the scheme will enhance the streetscape of the outer Market Square and Bridge Street areas and will include high quality design, natural materials and bespoke details to reflect the town’s history and conservation area designation.

The scheme will introduce new pavement treatments, lighting, the creation of shared space, street furniture, signage and decorative features designed to complement the previous works at the Town Hall in the central area of Market Square.

Launching the scheme, Deputy Lord Mayor Sam Nicholson said: “We are delighted to be taking this exciting project forward. Dromore is a historic town with great potential for development.

“The public realm scheme will greatly enhance the town centre and make the most of its heritage assets. It is important that we design a scheme to meet the needs of local people and raise the profile of Dromore as an attractive place to live, work and visit.”

Local traders, residents and community groups are being encouraged to get involved in the scheme once the design process commences. A comprehensive consultation plan will be developed which will provide the opportunity for people to offer feedback and input into the design of the new-look town centre.

The project, which is being delivered by the council’s Regeneration Department, will cost an estimated £1.1million.

The design phase will take approximately 18 months to complete, with works expected to commence on site in early 2020.

While welcoming the prospect of improvements being made to the town centre, local DUP Alderman Paul Rankin stressed that the project is at the very early stages and said he would wait to see the designs for the scheme and the outcome of the community consultation process before making any further comment.