The Range to open in Portadown

Garden and leisure chain The Range is to open a new store in Portadown this month.

It is understood more than 60 jobs could be created at the new store which is opening at the Meadows Shopping Centre.

The Meadows said on its Facebook page this afternoon: “We’re delighted to announce that The Range is opening at the Meadows Shopping Centre on 11th May at 9am! We can’t wait!”

After a number of occupants left the centre over recent years, this marks a positive turning point.

The Range sells a wide variety of products including furniture, DIY lighting, toys, crafts and leisure goods.