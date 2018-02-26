The Outlet set to be renamed as part of major rebranding process

Banbridge shopping complex The Outlet will undergo a name change in the coming weeks as part of a major rebranding process.

Set to become known as The Boulevard, new signage will be rolled out across the site in the coming months as the look and feel of the scheme evolves in a bid to rival other major shopping destinations.

According to owners The Lotus Group, the new brand has been created “to reflect the centre’s positioning as the perfect alternative to shopping in the city, with convenient transport links between the north and south of Ireland.”

Since The Lotus Group acquired the centre in 2016, the stores have seen a total investment of over £8m. The Outlet has also enjoyed a rise in footfall of 20 per cent since April 2016 and an increase in sales of 26 per cent in the last two years.

Within the past six months, a modern new mall covering has been installed to provide a sheltered walkway for shoppers, and a new guest services area was also developed in recent months, placing a key focus on customer service.

The A1 shopping destination has introduced a number of key new brands over the past year, including ProCook, Jack and Jones, Ulster Weavers and The Beauty Outlet. The new stores have joined a significant selection of other well-loved brands situated within the centre, including Nike, Timberland, Calvin Klein, L.K. Bennett, Paul Costelloe and Jaeger.

Centre manager Chris Nelmes said: “The launch of The Boulevard signifies a real turning point for the centre. We feel that we now have a much stronger brand identity that reflects everything that we have to offer to both local and international customers.

“We can’t wait for people to come and experience the new look and feel of the centre for themselves throughout a series of events starting March 24, which will officially mark the arrival of this new era in the shopping centre’s history.

“We are continually working on attracting further brands that shoppers want, and consumers can expect to see more exciting developments in the pipeline this year.”

Alastair Coulson, asset and property management director of The Lotus Group, added: “We have been working over the past two years to enhance the shopping experience for customers visiting The Outlet site. We’re confident that the relaunch, along with various other improvements already made to the centre will provide Banbridge and the surrounding area with a real boost.

“We plan to build upon the success of improvements already made to the site throughout the course of 2018 and we are confident that our new brand will not only give us a competitive edge but will encourage new high-profile tenants to set up shop.”

The Boulevard will mark its official launch with a series of exciting free events for customers on 24 - 25 and 30 – 31 March, including a series of catwalks and pop-up events hosted by Cool FM and Ireland AM.