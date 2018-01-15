Police welcome sentencing for thefts of farm animals

Police in Lurgan have welcomed the sentencing of a 22-year-old man at Downpatrick Crown Court on Friday 12th January for the theft of farm animals.

Christopher Potts was arrested in October 2016, on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods. He was sentenced to serve one year in prison and a further year on licence.

Inspector Leslie Badger said “The offences were carried out in the Portadown, Armagh and Rathfriland areas between September and October 2016 and involved the theft of farm animals and equipment.

“This successful conviction will hopefully demonstrate our determination to address rural crime and to hold those responsible to account,” he added.