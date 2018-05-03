Opening of new department store to create 10 jobs

Long-established department store chain Houstons is to open an outlet in Lisburn next week, creating 10 new jobs.

The new store, located in the former Dorothy Perkins unit at Bow Street Mall, will open at 10am on Thursday, May 10.

The 6,000 sq/ft clothing and homewares shop is Banbridge-based Houstons 10th store.

Store manager Gail Stevenson said: “The new store will provide 10 full and part time jobs, and at a time when there is a number of high profile store closures in the high street this expansion by a local retailer is a very positive statement of our confidence in Lisburn.

“We will of course be offering massive savings at our opening event next week and look forward to receiving positive feedback from our customers.”

Gail added her thanks to the Bow Street Mall management team, saying their assistance with the company’s expansion into Lisburn had been “invaluable”.

Welcoming Houstons to Lisburn, the local Chamber of Commerce tweeted: “Delighted to hear of a new retailer moving into @bowstreetmall A big welcome to fashion retailer, Houstons, opening next week #shoplocal”