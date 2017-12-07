New veterinary practice unlocks pet-tential with Ulster Bank

A new veterinary practice is due to open its doors for business in Banbridge, following a significant investment with support from Ulster Bank.

Pride Rock Vets, owned by Priscilla Ward, a highly-regarded local veterinary surgeon, will provide medical treatment to local companion animals.

The practice is scheduled to open on December 11.

With business start-up support from Ulster Bank, the opening of Pride Rock Vets will create two new jobs – an Assistant Veterinary Nurse and Receptionist – following an initial £50,000 investment.

Situated on the busy Castlewellan Road, the new practice aims to specialise in animal orthopaedics, with plans for future growth to accommodate canine reproduction facilities.

Priscilla Ward said: “Our aim is to bring the latest advances in veterinary medicine and technology to Banbridge and we are strongly committed to continuing to invest in the business to ensure we offer a very high-quality service.”

Commenting on future plans for the business, Priscilla explained there are a number of avenues to focus on to realise growth potential.

“One of our big focuses with Pride Rock Vets will be establishing our practice as specialists in a number of medical disciplines, for instance animal orthopaedics. I also see controlled canine reproduction as a significant opportunity for future investment in the business,” she said.

Derick Wilson, Business Development Manager, Ulster Bank said: “Ulster Bank is very pleased to provide support to Priscilla to set up her own new business, Pride Rock Vets. Priscilla is a well-respected vet in the area and her experience and business planning position her strongly to take the business forward with confidence.”