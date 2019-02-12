New golf centre ready for action

Rathfriland based company Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf is looking forward to the opening of their new centre in Craigavon.

Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf, which has its head office at the Old Mill in Rathfriland, will be ready for launch and blasting off for business in Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon on February 14.

At a cost of approximately £1 million, Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf will create 15 new part time and full time jobs.

Captain Green’s is a space themed indoor adventure golf centre with two 18-hole themed courses, a licensed eatery and birthday party rooms.

Spread across two floors, the two adventure golf courses will provide the ultimate entertainment for all ages and abilities. The two courses will have two different Space themes, creating an immersive experience like never before.

Course one is called Escape from Mars and course two Mission to the moon.

Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf is owned and operated by SMS Platinum Group. SMS Platinum Group also owns the Air-tastic Trampoline Parks brand and the Funky Monkeys Soft Play Centre brand. Craigavon will be the first Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf centre to open with plans in place to open other centres in Belfast, Londonderry/Derry, Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick.