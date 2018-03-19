Lockhart meets with Primark over potential investment

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has met with representatives from Primark to discuss and encourage investment in Upper Bann.

The Upper Bann MLA said Primark’s brand and value for money would be a welcome addition to the shopping experience in the area.

As part of the discussion she highlighted the opportunities available to the company in Lurgan, Banbridge, Portadown and Craigavon and the footfall available as well as the strategic position geographically.

“This was a positive meeting with the Primark management,” she said.

“There is no doubt that there are numerous sites across the constituency which would be suitable for such a major retailer and I hope that they give serious consideration to investing in the area.

I look forward to continuing dialogue with them. I was hugely impressed with their business model, their commitment to staff and the drive to keep prices low.”