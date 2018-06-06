Insight into renewable energy for businesses

Local business owners recently attended a free workshop geared towards renewable electricity generators.

Sarah McCloy, from Gilford Hydro Ltd, and David McCluskey, Ballievey Hydro Ltd, Banbridge both attended the event hosted by Renewable energy experts Action Renewables and Vayu Energy at Edenmore Golf Club in Magheralin.

The aim of the event was to help local businesses better-understand expected changes to the electricity market and ensure they are getting the most from the renewable electricity they produce.

This year, renewable electricity generators across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will see a change in market arrangements following the implementation of the Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM). The new wholesale electricity market arrangement – originally set to come into effect on May 23 2018 – will now be implemented in October 2018 and is designed to integrate the all-island electricity market with European electricity markets.

The event in Magheralin outlined the challenges and opportunities of the new electricity market for local generators and discussed different options on how to get the best value for your PPA in I-SEM.

Additional stops on the roadshow are planned in advance of the October roll-out of I-SEM. If you are interested in attending one of the upcoming seminars or would like to find out more, contact events@actionrenewables.co.uk. To learn more about how the joint offering from Action Renewables and Vayu Energy could help you benefit from your existing or planned renewables installations, contact techteam@actionrenewables.co.uk.