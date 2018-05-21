Fane Valley buys Mortons as a going concern

Germinal has sold the Morton’s brand as a going concern to Fane Valley Stores Limited with the retention of all staff, it has been announced.

This decision by the Germinal Group is a result of Germinal’s intention to concentrate on their variety development, seed production and marketing activities. Germinal, based in Banbridge is a market leader in the UK and Ireland and a well-known name in the worldwide forage and amenity seed industry. Morton’s is a direct to farm retail business operating throughout Northern Ireland.

Germinal Group Managing Director William Gilbert commented: “We are grateful for the support of Morton’s customers and suppliers over the years, and we see the sale of Morton’s to Fane Valley as a great fit for both companies, which will maximise the undoubted strengths of the Morton’s brand and personnel. Germinal has invested heavily in R & D and production infrastructure over the last few years and this development will allow us to concentrate on our core business of new variety development, seed production, marketing and wholesale sales.”

Germinal has key relationships with the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS, Aberystwyth University) in Wales, and TEAGASC, the agriculture and food development authority in Ireland. Along with partnerships with many overseas plant breeders, these relationships form an important part of Germinal’s future research and development programmes, investing in sustainable intensification through plant breeding.

Recent investments by Germinal include a £1.5 million state-of-the art mixing, packing and palletising facility and additional storage capacity at Germinal GB, in addition to the establishment of its own Research Station in southern England to spearhead a new programme of trials and variety development. Installation of a similar mixing, packing and palletising facility is underway in Germinal Ireland, and investment continues in plant breeding, both at IBERS and at Germinal’s own site in New Zealand.

MrvGilbert concluded: “Our success is built on research, variety development, science and knowledge; this is what drives our products and our business. We feel that this strategic move will result in success for all involved and allow Germinal to focus on delivering the high standards expected of the Germinal brand to our customers and other partners.”