Bank has ‘no plans to revisit decision’ to axe local branches

Ulster Bank has said it has no plans to rethink its decision to close its branches in Rathfriland and Dromore.

The bank was responding to suggestions by a UUP Councillor that a recent decision by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to drop plans it had to close 10 branches in Scotland should have “implications for Ulster Bank” and its decision to shut 11 outlets in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Bank, Rathfriland. Pic by Google

Co Fermanagh representative Diana Armstrong said RBS, which owns Ulster Bank, had “set a precedent” with its reprieve of 10 rural branches and urged Ulster Bank to immediately rescind its decision to close branches here.

“If a reprieve can be given in Scotland, I see no reason why at this stage Ulster Bank cannot roll back and continue to give banking services to its loyal customers,” she commented.

However, responding to the councillor’s comments, an Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there are no plans to revisit our decision.”

The two local branches are among 11 across Northern Ireland that are due to close this summer as the bank continues to implement a series of cost-saving measures.

According to Ulster Bank, the Rathfriland branch is due to close on June 6, while the Dromore branch will shut on June 19. The move will leave both towns without a bank.