Banbridge company goes east with council trade mission

Banbridge company Ferguson’s Irish Linen recently took part in an Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council led trade mission to Western India with other companies seeking new business opportunities.

The Council spearheaded a major business delegation to India with 12 ambitious local businesses seeking to secure and grow their export links and trade to the Eastern country.

The visit is part of a series of outward-focused business initiatives designed by the Council as part of its commitment to drive business growth and opportunity for local businesses. The companies, including Almac, Fergusons Irish Linen, Homecare Independent Living and OBE Waste & Agri, spanning a variety of industry sectors visited Mumbai and Pune in the Maharashtra region of Western India over four days as part of a delegation focused on building new trade links, export and sourcing opportunities.

Lord Mayor Councillor Julie Flaherty, said: “An additional focus of our delegation will be to promote the wider ABC region to drive renewed inward investment, improving job creation and economic prosperity for everyone.