Bronte Centre re-opening is delayed

The re-opening of the Brontë Interpretive Centre has been put on hold whilst an application for a new entertainment licence is considered.

The centre near Rathfriland has been closed since early January to allow for essential maintenance works.

In addition to refurbishing the interior of both buildings, emergency lighting and electrical fittings have been upgraded and some sections of the concrete walkways around the centre’s grounds have been replaced.

With the application process normally taking six weeks to complete, it is anticipated that the centre will re-open in April. For further information, contact Banbridge Visitor Centre on 4062 0232.