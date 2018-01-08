Bowman’s opens its new factory

Bowman Windows has marked a new era for the firm with the opening of its purpose built factory at the Scarva Road, Industrial Estate.

The Banbridge company has been operating since 1970 supplying to the trade and the general public. I

In recent years Bowman’s factory has been in temporary locations at Seapatrick and Portadown but the factory is now back in Banbridge.

The sales office and showroom is still located at Newry Street in the town.

Bowman’s offers products such as PVC windows and doors, composite doors, fascia soffit and guttering, glass products and mirrors, garage roller doors, aluminium windows and doors.

All are fitted by their own installation teams or can be made supply only.

On opening the factory on Thursday, (December 21) Mr Victor Bowman said: “We are so pleased to be back home again in the Scarva Road Industrial Estate, Banbridge.

“Our new purpose built factory is ready to welcome all our customers including those who may have moved away from us when we left Banbridge a few years ago.

“It’s exciting times now at Bowman Windows so please do call in if you need any of our stores or accessory products or if you are collecting items which have been ordered up.

“Thanks to all our customers old and new who have supported us. Do remember our Sales Office and Showroom is still located at 50a Newry Street.”