Blew over three times the drink drive limit

A 45-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drink driving offence which happened in 2014.

Ramonas Jocius, Queen Street, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on May 10, 2014.

The court heard that at 1am police noticed a moped swerving from side to side in Church Street, Portadown.

The defendant almost fell off the vehicle and it crashed into a wall.

Jocius failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 126.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had been drinking at a friend’s house and had this moped.

He added that it was quite clear the defendant had disregarded the road traffic legislation in the past. He did not have a vehicle now and had disposed of the moped.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that the defendant’s record suggested he had a serious issue with alcohol.

“It is exceptionally rare to come across someone who regularly offends for drink driving as you have done and place other innocent road users at risk of injury or death,” she told Jocius.

Judge Kelly sentenced him to three months in prison, suspended for two years, and banned him from driving for five years.