Bit his partner’s ear in bed

A 49-year-old man who bit his partner’s ear while they were in bed will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Brian McKay, Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted unlawfully assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm on July 31 last year.

The court heard that at 11.52pm the injured party had her right ear bitten by the defendant at their home address. They had been in bed when he rolled over and bit her. There was blood on the sheet.

The case was adjourned until May 18th.