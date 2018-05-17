Behaviour with police officers was described as ‘obnoxious’

A 19-year-old man who was abusive to police was fined £250 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

Aaron Berben, Coronation Street, Lurgan, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on October 4 last year at 4.28am police were called to a disturbance at Coronation Street where they saw two males at a phone box and they took off when they saw police.

They approached the defendant and said they were going to carry out a search.

He became aggressive and abusive, swearing loudly and using profanities, in a public area where there were lights on in nearby houses.

Berben said to police: “You f—king pig b—ds.”

He talked over officers and after being cautioned he said: “I know where your kids live.”

A barrister representing the defendant said it was obnoxious behaviour.