Beekeepers dedicate trophy in memory of esteemed members

In memory of Norman Walsh, an active beekeeper for over 60 years, Dromore Bee Keepers Association have dedicated a trophy in his honour.

Always wanting to share his experiences and encouraging, mentoring new bee keepers the cup will be awarded annually to the person who achieved the highest mark in the preliminary examination,

This year, for the first time, it was presented to Dwyer Coleman at Dromore Bee Keepers Association’s AGM.

If you are interested in becoming a bee keeper, Dromore Bee Keepers Association are offering an accredited beekeeping training for beginners in conjunction with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers which commences in January 2019. The Preliminary course is aimed at those who have an interest in, or even thinking about keeping bees, but have not attended a course.

The course will be held in Dromore High School and consists of seven evening classroom sessions commenting January 29, 2019 at 7.30pm and additional practical beekeeping sessions in the apiary in April/early May when it becomes possible to examine hives and manipulate bees. If you are interested visit the CAFRE website to enrol www,cafre.ac.uk,