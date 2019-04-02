Baxter on PSNI patrol

Local councillor, Mark Baxter, has taken part in a weekend patrol with the PSNI to share concerns raised with him by the public.

“I was invited by PSNI to go out on patrol with them over the weekend throughout Lagan River In particular around the Waringstown and Donacloney areas,” Cllr. Baxter said.

He added: “We all found it very beneficial and took the opportunity to show them the problem areas for anti-social behaviour and speeding hotspots.

“An action plan was agreed and hopefully this will result in more public confidence and convictions.”