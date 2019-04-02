Barr welcomes Gilford project

Ulster Unionist councillor, Glenn Barr, has welcomed a decision by the Department for Infrastructure to carry out works at the Wall Road in Gilford.

“Locals and myself have lobbied for a long time for the road to be made structurally sound,” Cllr. Barr said.

He added: “I am aware that there will be special engineering difficulties here but hope that these difficulties can be overcome.

“The design requires a mass concrete backing to a retaining wall, to be constructed for 50m starting 80m from bridge street junction.”