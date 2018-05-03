Banbridge War on Want volunteers attend launch of charity merger

Efforts to end extreme poverty will be taken to a new level with the merger of two of the longest established international development charities in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - and Banbridge volunteers are playing their part.

War on Want Northern Ireland, which has a shop locally in Banbridge, is to formally re-launch as ‘Self Help Africa’, following a merger with the Dublin-based development charity. Self Help Africa also has offices in London, Shrewsbury, and New York.

The merger of War on Want NI and Self Help Africa was launched at Belfast City Hall with Claire Hanna MLA, chairperson of the All Party Group on International Development, and former Irish Government Minister Tom Kitt, who is chairperson of Self Help Africa, in attendance.

Banbridge shop volunteers Marian McGivern and Patricia Donaghy also attendedf the launch at the City Hall.

The combined organisation will have a total budget of close to £25m in 2018 and will provide agricultural, nutrition and income development support to over 4,000, 000 people.