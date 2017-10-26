Banbridge schools take part in multi-sports roadshow

Young people from Banbridge recently participated in a highly successful multi-sport schools roadshow.

The event was jointly organised by Ulster Rugby, Ulster GAA and the Irish FA Foundation to promote youth volunteering and participation in sport.

The roadshow was hosted by Banbridge High School and welcomed students from Newbridge Integrated College and St Patrick’s College.

The roadshow was managed by a group of peer leaders from each school who have received training and support from the three governing bodies on event management.

The peer leaders are all students studying sport/physical education and who are interested in pursuing further education or a career in sport.

The event included coaching sessions in all three sports, a panel discussion with

expert coaches exploring why volunteering is so important in securing a career in

sport and promotion of the GoldMark Programme which all three sports co-ordinate

in association with Volunteer Now to recognise young people volunteering in sport.

This initiative was funded by the Department for Communities and is the first time a

group of peer leaders were involved in the planning, organisation and delivery of

the multi-sport schools roadshow.

