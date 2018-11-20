Banbridge kids’ have literature quiz success in Belfast

The Banbridge Academy Quiz team were runners up in the province wide Kids’ Literature Quiz held in Wellington College Belfast.

This is an annual competition where secondary schools throughout Northern Ireland participate in the hope of winning through to the National

Heats where they then get the opportunity to represent their school in London.

This year 34 schools throughout Northern Ireland took part in the quiz, which was hosted by New Zealander Quiz Master and organiser, Mr Wayne Mils.

Although not victorious on this occasion, it was a very close competition, with the Academy missing out by just 4 points to Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

Nevertheless, it was a great achievement and a result the team can be proud of which showcased their love of reading and their extensive book knowledge.