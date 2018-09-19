Banbridge Hockey Club honour long serving member

Banbridge Hockey Club paid tribute to their esteemed member James (Jim) Magill who passed away recently.

Having and association of many years, it was fitting that members of local hockey club acted as pall bearers at Mr Magill’s funeral.

Mr Magill form Dickson Park in Seapatrick sadly passed away on Wednesday September 12.

Jim, as he was affectionately known, was the dearly loved husband of the late Patricia Magill who predeceased him some 15 years ago.

Educated at Church School, Mr Magill served his time in masonry work and was employed in White and Company and Sergeants of Tullylish and then with M.O.D and worked on many projects over the years.

He enjoyed the times with Banbridge Hockey Club and travelled the length and breadth of Ireland and made many friends throughout Banbridge and Hockey Clubs.

It was fitting that Banbridge Hockey Club acted as Pall Bearers after the Thanksgiving Service in Holy Trinity Parish Church.

My Magill was also an ardent member of Seapatrick L.O.L 217.

In the Church Archdeacon West paid a fitting tribute to Mr Magill’s life and during the service the two hymns ‘Abide with Me’ and ‘How Great Thou Art’ were sung while Mr Roly Anketel presided at the organ.

The Church which was filled to capacity which testified to the esteem in which Mr Magill was held.

The committal was held following the service in Banbridge New Cemetery.

A coffin spray which was in the colours of Banbridge Hockey Club and one from his sister in Australia were placed on the grave.. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent if desired to William Bell and Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge, BT32 3LR for the Southern Area Hospice.

William Bell and Co. had charge of the funeral arrangements.