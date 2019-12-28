Banbridge Historical Society meeting

Sebastian Graham will talk about ‘Mills the Northern Ireland’ at the next meeting of Banbridge Historical Society to be held at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 9 in The Old Town Hall, Banbridge.

Note, this is a departure from the normal first Thursday in the month because of the new year celebrations. Sebastian became interested in the mills of Northern Ireland when he was employed by the National Trust as a guide in Wellbrook Beetling Mill. He has developed, without any external funding, a fascinating an online resource that maps more than 3200 mills in Northern Ireland. At the beginning of his project Sebastian intended to find information around Cookstown, but his interests ‘just grew’ and he ended up covering Northern Ireland. (Visitors welcome £3 which includes refreshments).

The Society had a successful Christmas Dinner on December 5 with Dennis Tuohy as the after dinner speaker. Born in Northern Ireland, Dennis became, among other things, a presenter and reporter for ‘Panorama,’ ‘24 Hours’ and ‘Tonight’ (BBC1), ‘TV Eye’ and ‘This Week’ (ITV).