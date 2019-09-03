Banbridge Historical Society meeting

Next meeting of Banbridge Historical Society will be held in The Old Town Hall, Banbridge at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 5 when Anne McMaster will give a

talk entitled, ‘Small Farm Stories’.

Although Anne McMaster grew up on a farm in mid-Ulster with her parents and two sisters, it wasn’t until she ran the farm in the 1980s (her father had his hip broken by a cow) that she learned the value of hard work and the importance of spending time outdoors in the natural world.

She spent the following decades lecturing in both English Literature and Theatre in the USA and Northern Ireland and worked both as a professional playwright and theatre director, but she has never lost her love of the land.

Now a full-time writer and poet, she lives on the old farm in Co. Derry/Londonderry where she grew up, is happily managing a few acres of land (though no longer farming herself) and she is working on an Arts Council-funded project on the life and times of the small Ulster Farm.

Her poetry has been published in journals in the UK, Ireland, US and Canada and her tractor of choice will always be a Massey Ferguson 135.

Membership of Banbridge Historical Society is £15 for the year. That covers attendance at 10 meetings including the Society Dinner at Christmas and the summer

outing.

Visitors are always made very welcome and are charged £3 per meeting which includes light refreshments.