Firefighters from Banbridge Fire Station will be holding a charity Car Wash on Saturday, March 10 from 10am-3pm in aid of Cure4Cam.

The Cure4Cam appeal was set up by Harold Truesdale to raise funds for lifesaving treatment for his 12 year old son Cameron who was diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumour in January 2017. His family are aiming to raise £300,000 to enable Cameron to continue with treatment in Mexico.

Everyone is invited to come along and support this worthwhile cause.