Banbridge crowned Best Kept in Ireland

Banbridge has again brought pride to the borough when it was named ‘Best Kept Large Urban Centre’ at the prestigious Ireland’s Best Kept Town Awards 2018.

The award was presented at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office during a ceremony last week, where the Northern Ireland initiative ‘Best Kept Awards’ partnered with its southern counterpart, ‘Tidy Towns’ to honour the best towns north and south.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Duffy, who received the award on behalf of the council, said: “I am delighted that Banbridge has been recognised as the Best Kept Large Urban Centre in Ireland.

“The award is a huge credit to the residents of the town who take great pride in their environment and to the local businesses who make the town centre such an attractive and welcoming location.

“The award also highlights the commitment the council have in maintaining and improving the standards which make the town such an inviting place to live, work and visit.”

Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council, who run the Best Kept Awards in Northern Ireland, commented: “Each resident should be very proud of this incredible achievement. I am delighted that Banbridge has been recognised amongst Ireland’s most beautiful spots.”

The judges highlighted a number of areas in which Banbridge excelled, including the town being “notably litter free”, and have well maintained commercial buildings, public buildings and monuments which give the appearance of a town where the public and private sectors all take pride in the town’s appearance”

In summing up their report, the judges commented: “Banbridge is a town which has a vibrant commercial area and many residential developments. In all of them, there is a sense that the residents take pride in the appearance of their area and this is to be commended.”